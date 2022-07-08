Yet, another very hot and very humid day is in store for your Saturday

More excessive heat warnings and more heat advisories are in effect through our Saturday. We have seen some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times cool off a few folks from all of the high heat that we have seen on this Friday. Most of the high temperatures this afternoon ranged from the middle 90s to near 103. Most of the heat index values have been in the 105-to-117-degree range.
We will see one more day like today on our Saturday. Then a cold front will pass through our area. We will see a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on our Saturday afternoon and evening.
We will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area, however nothing bigtime is expected. However, we will take any kind of break that we can from this high heat. We will see our high temperatures move closer to what normal high temperatures should be for this time of the year. That is roughly in the lower to middle 90s.
All in all, we will still continue to see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast all the way into the later week next week. Most of the next work week will see lesser heat and humidity values due to just a bit of the cooler air from our north moving into our area. Albeit, we will still be a bit above the normal high temperature for this time of the year.
