Yet, another good look day in store for Wednesday

High pressure has continued its dominance in our area on this Tuesday. We saw high temperatures reach well into the upper 70s to middle 80s for today. We have seen nice and very low humidity values across our area. We have seen abundant sunshine as the rule across our area.
We will continue to see plenty of sunshine as the rule for the next few days.
We will see some low pressure and some associated fronts move into our area on Thursday night and into our Friday. This will bring back to our area some chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side on our Friday and Friday night. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times. We will fine tune this weather event as warranted over the next several days.
We will see more high pressure build into our area on Saturday and this will give us once again some drier weather along with some cooler weather for the weekend and into early portions of next week. We could even be flirting with some temperatures down into the frosty level in some portions of our area on our Sunday and Monday mornings. So, please be weather alert later in the week and into the weekend.