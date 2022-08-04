WTVA's Thursday Morning Forecast - Cloudy skies throughout the day, but showers could appear this afternoon

Cloudy skies are expected on our Thursday before the chance of rainfall returns for this afternoon. We could see a few isolated showers in our area, but the best chance of rainfall remains towards our northwestern counties. This activity is due to low pressure continuing to move through the area along with the heating of the day peaking around the same time. For those that won't see rain, it will still be a cloudy day with temperatures reaching highs around 92.
This trend remains consistent through the end of our work week and into the weekend. Brief heavy rainfall is expected, especially during the afternoon with some isolated stronger thunderstorms in the mix of things at times. We could see at times a thunderstorm or two that gets a little on the heavy or hefty side at times.
In regards to temperature, we will see mostly seasonable weather as the story. Most of the high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90's, except for some of the rain-cooled areas. We will see the heat index well into the upper 90s to lower 100s. As for overnight low temperatures, those will remain around the mid 70's.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link