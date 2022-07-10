 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WTVA's Sunday Morning Forecast - Temperatures cool off closer to our average

  • 0

A cold front yesterday afternoon brought our area some much needed rainfall, but will also give us an opportunity for a break from this excessive heat. However, temperatures will not be cooling off significantly. High temperatures for Sunday will move closer to what we expect for this time of year around the 92-degree range, but any break from this heat is appreciated. Clouds should clear out as the day progresses leaving the possibility for some clearer skies during the late afternoon.

Moving into the start of our work week, our sunshine enthusiasts will have a lot to look forward to on Monday as the clouds clear out leaving behind a beautiful, blue sky. Unfortunately, these sunny conditions are not going to be long-lasting. Chances of rain are expected each day after Monday, but being that we are well below our rainfall total for this time of year, this is much needed.

Lesser heat and humidity values are expected throughout our work week due to yet another cold front moving through by mid-week. Even with these lower values, we will still be above the normal high temperature for this time of year. Still, should make for more enjoyable conditions.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you