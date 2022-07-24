WTVA's Sunday Morning Forecast - Hot and humid conditions continue to finish out the weekend

Sunday, a similar forecast to Saturday will take shape. High temperatures will remain just above average reaching close to the mid-90s and are expected to be paired with dewpoints in the 70s meaning another heat advisory will be in effect for a few counties in our area mainly towards the west and beyond for Sunday. Again, some afternoon pop-up showers should bring very limited momentary relief to some of our area, but these showers will be isolated and, in most cases, may only make it more humid.
For our work week, temperatures remain in the mid-90s with the possibility of some even higher heat index values around 100-to-110-degree category as we get closer to the mid to late portion of the week. Low pressure will come in bits and pieces, and could give us some chances for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity will stay isolated to scattered during the week. A few of the rain areas may end up being on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms could produce isolated damaging gusts of outflow wind and could produce a quick inch of rainfall.
Overall, the heat will continue over the next several days and as mentioned above will even build slightly into the middle of next week. Remember to stay hydrated and to take frequent breaks if you must be outside for extended periods of time (especially during the peak heating hours 9am to 6pm). By next weekend a somewhat better chance for showers and thunderstorms could materialize as a front tries to push into the area from the north. Whether or not the front will actually make it into the area will be the big question.
