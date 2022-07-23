WTVA's Saturday Morning Forecast - Hot and humid conditions expected to continue

A heat advisory is continuing throughout our Saturday especially for our northern counties. High temperatures are expected to still be above average and should reach around 95 for our Saturday. Dewpoints are expected to be in the mid-70s meaning heat index values around the 105-degree range are expected for today. Luckily, for our southern counties, they should experience some relief from these temperatures as some isolated afternoon showers could cool things off for a bit.
Continuing through the rest of the weekend, consistent conditions are expected. High temperatures remain above average reaching the mid-90s and is expected to be paired with dewpoints in the 70s meaning another heat advisory could be in effect for a few counties in our area for Sunday. Again, some afternoon showers should bring some momentary relief to our area, but these showers will be isolated and scattered.
For our work week, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s with the possibility of some even higher heat index values around 100-to-110-degree category as we get closer to the mid to late portion of the week. Low pressure will come in bits and pieces, and could give us some chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity will stay on the isolated to scattered side during the week. A few of the rain areas may end up being on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will end up being on the hefty side at times. The main culprit with these hefty thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds.
Overall, continue to be careful with this heat that we will be experiencing over the next several days. This could still take a toll on you. Drink plenty and safe amounts of water as you venture out and about.
