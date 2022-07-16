WTVA's Saturday Morning Forecast - Hot and dry conditions in store for the weekend

A hot weekend in store for us since our saving grace, the rain, is not likely for most of it leaving heat as the driving force.
Saturday will be dry and sunny with temperatures starting in the mid 70s and by the afternoon temperatures will jump to the upper 90s. A few short-lived, isolated storms could pop up along/south of US82, but most locations will remain dry through the day.
By Sunday, the next possible disturbance moves in late in the day, bringing with it our next rain chances and relief from the heat. High temperatures will still reach the mid 90s since most of the rain will be during the late evening/night, keeping most of the day dry.
Monday starts in the mid 70s with high temperatures only reaching the low 90s. Monday will be our only "below normal" day we have going forward. This is due to the rain-cooled air. Unfortunately, that means heat is building in a big way once again next week with temperatures in at least the middle to upper 90s for highs.
A major heat wave on the Great Plains could make its way toward us and kick us back into the triple digits in regard to temperature, but for now I'm keeping it in the upper 90s. Either way, the heat could once again exceed 110 next week, so be on the lookout for multiple possible excessive heat warnings and advisories.
