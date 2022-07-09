 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near
or above 110 degrees.

* WHERE...East-central Arkansas, north Mississippi, and portions
of West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

WTVA's Saturday Morning Forecast - Afternoon rainfall should cool things off briefly

More excessive heat warnings and more heat advisories are in effect throughout our Saturday with temperatures reaching close to triple digits in some areas and heat index values exceeding 110-degrees. Luckily, this heat should take a break as a cold front makes its way through the area later this afternoon. On top of temperatures taking a dip, some much needed rain will come through as well. Some of the rainfall will be heavy at times with strong winds associated with it. This front will clear out of the area overnight.

We mentioned temperatures will take a dip, but it won't be a significant dip. High temperatures for Sunday will move closer to what we expect for this time of year around the 93-degree range, but any break from this heat is appreciated. A chance for a shower or two is not out of the question, but it will not be anything near what we are getting today.

Throughout our work week next week, each day, with the exception of Monday, has the chance to see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the week should experience lesser heat and humidity values due to slightly cooler air from our north moving into our area. Even with these lower values, we will still be above the normal high temperature for this time of year.

