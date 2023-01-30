Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern counties

This morning started could and it will remain prominent throughout the day. Temperatures started in the low 50s and because of the clouds we will only get to the mid 50s. Showers will return towards the late afternoon/early evening, but will remain isolated in nature.
Overnight Winter Weather Advisories go into effect and will stay until Wednesday at 12PM. This is for Lafayette, Union, Tippah, and Alcorn counties. Tuesday and Wednesday morning could start off a bit icy for those counties but most will just see a cold rain.
Not seeing any sunshine Tuesday as those gloomy skies stick around. The day will start out much cooler in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures again do not rise too much, only reaching the mid 40s. Scattered showers remain possible all throughout the day with the best chance occurring towards the afternoon.
Wednesday gives another chance of rain for our area with areas north and west once again getting a wintry mix. That rain will stick around all day and give us steady moderate rainfall throughout. High temperatures are still going to be below average in the mid to upper 40s.
The rain continues into Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures will be on the rise nearing back into the 50s. The main thing to know this week is make sure you know where your umbrella is.
Drier weather and a little bit of sunshine returns heading into Friday afternoon and for the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 50s for the afternoon.