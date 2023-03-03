Widespread wind damage reports but we are seeing much calmer weather into the weekend

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&