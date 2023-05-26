Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in store for Saturday

High pressure has given our area some good weather over the last few days. We have seen plenty of sunshine and little, if anything in the way of showers and thunderstorms across our area.
As we go through the evening, overnight hours along with Saturday . . . . . We will see some slight chances for some widely scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms. This activity will be due to a front and some low pressure moving into our area from our northeast. This is what we in the world of weather call a "backdoor front". This nickname is due to the normal fronts for most of the year moving in from our northwest and/or west.
We will see some high pressure build into our area Saturday night and into Sunday. This will mean that we will see some more dry air move into our area for the remainder of the weekend. We will see this dominance of high pressure all the way into the middle of next week.
However, by the middle of next week we will see some more weak fronts and some bits and pieces of low pressure bring back into our area some chances for some at least widely scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms at times.
Most of our high temperatures for the next week or so will be mostly in the 80s to lower 90s. While, most of our overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Both of which are not too far from the normal high and low temperatures for this time of the year.