While we are seeing plenty of sunshine today we see rain on the way overnight

We will stay on the mostly clear and dry side today. Temperatures this afternoon reach into the middle and upper 60's.
We will see the clouds on the increase and some scattered showers moving into our area as we go through our Tuesday. Mostly late into the evening. All of this change in our weather forecast will be due to a frontal system that will be moving into our area gradually over the next few days.
We will see a good chance for some rain and even some isolated thunderstorms as we go into our Wednesday, Wednesday night and into our Thursday. Before this system is said and done, we may even see a little bit of a mix of precipitation on our Thursday evening, before some more Canadian high pressure moves back into our area.
By late week we are back to dry weather but much cooler than the start of the week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link