Wet week ahead with strong to severe storms expected for Wednesday

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY... AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR MUCH OF NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF WEST TENNESSEE. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MEMPHIS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * WIND...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 35 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity below 25 percent at times. * 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE... 5 to 6 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&