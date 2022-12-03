Wet Start to a Mostly Dry Saturday

Starting with showers early this morning, conditions will become dry for the majority of our day. Temps this morning started off in the low 60s and we will hang around there as a cold front, which was prompting our rain chances, passes into our mid-morning. Highs this afternoon are going to be anywhere from the low to upper 60s. Temperatures begin to drop rather quickly as we go into the evening and overnight hours.
Sunday is a much colder day due to the front passing. Temperatures will start in the mid-30s for Sunday morning reaching the upper 40s, low 50s by afternoon. Isolated showers begin late in the day Sunday and into Sunday night.
We are in for a rainy week ahead. Monday starts in the low to mid-40s with high temperatures reaching nearly 60°. Showers are likely much of the day for the northern half of the area in particular. Peak rain coverage reaches 60 to 70%.
Tuesday starts around 60° with high temperatures reaching the low 70s by afternoon. A few more thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday with rain coverage reaching 70% of the area. At this point, it looks more like moderate to heavy rainfall as opposed to severe weather though a few stronger thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. It does not look like it’s going to be anything like what we had this week.
Next Wednesday temperatures will be fairly mild to begin in the upper 50s and lower 60s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s by afternoon. Rainfall should be more limited on Wednesday but still is likely.
We keep at least limited rainfall chances again for next Thursday and Friday with temperatures beginning in the mid-50s on both days and high temperatures reaching the 60s by the afternoon.