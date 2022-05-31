Wednesday will bring some isolated changes for showers and thunderstorms

High pressure has continued to dominate our weather forecast for the last several days. It looks like we can squeeze one more day of dominance out of the high pressure. That will be on our Wednesday for the most part, however some isolated showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out of the question as we go into the afternoon and evening hours.
Better chances for some rain and thunderstorms will be found as we go into our Thursday. This will be due to the passage of a cold front. Some of the rainfall may be a bit on the heavy side at times, some of the thunderstorms may be a bit on the hefty side at times.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area on our Friday. We will be left clearing out and somewhat cooler temperatures will move back into our area for a few days. This will all be due to some high pressure building back into our area during this time period.
By the way, one more thing to mention, we will see most of the leftovers of Agatha stay to the south of our area over the next several days. Most of the leftovers will move toward Florida for this weekend. This system could strengthen in The Gulf of Mexico. If it does become a storm again, it would be named Alex.
