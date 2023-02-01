 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wednesday started with some wintery weather but most just cold

  • 0

February 1, 2023

We still have Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories this morning.

An Ice Storm Warning indicates that ice accumulation is possible. Driving could be a problem in these areas. A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued to areas that just may see a little freezing rain or sleet that will not amount to much.

MDOT has reported ice on the bridges and overpasses in Alcorn, Tishomingo, and Tippah counties. Most of the frozen precipitation will taper off by mid day. Most will just see those rain chances for the rest of the day and into Thursday.

All of this is due to some low pressure that keeps developing and sliding through our area. We will see most of the area warm up by a few degrees as we go into our Thursday. This will transition all of the precipitation into some rainfall tonight and into our Thursday.

Low pressure will move out of our area on our Thursday night and into our Friday. This will give our area some much drier conditions as high pressure moves back into our area. Along with the high pressure we will see much milder conditions be the rule across our area. We will see plenty of sunshine as the rule.

More low pressure next week will bring into our area some more chances for some more rain as we go into next week.

Recommended for you