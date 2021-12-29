You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...Until noon CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over
portions of Yalobusha and Calhoun counties.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Houston, Verona, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City,
Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Derma, Coffeeville,
Pittsboro, Pyland, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka, Algoma, Big
Creek, Reid and Loyd.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Wednesday morning has a few showers and storms as we see severe weather potential later today

Severe weather risk Wednesday

December 29, 2021

Out the door this morning we are unseasonably warm once again, in the upper 60s low 70s. Our battle of the last several days continues between high pressure, some bits and pieces of low pressure and some fronts. This has given our area a variety of cloud cover and every now and then some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

Through the day and into the evening will see a good chance for some scattered to patchy rain and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. Some potentially severe, our northern counties are under a level 3 risk of severe weather.

Open the link below to find a storm shelter near you.

Another very good chance will be found in our weather forecast for this Saturday, maybe as early as the wee hours of our Saturday morning. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times. All modes of severe weather will be possible due to the aforementioned culprits.

We will see the coldest air of the season so far, move into our area by late in the weekend. Temperatures will drop off easily into the 20s for overnight lows. While, daytime highs will be in the 40s for Monday.

