Wednesday is much cooler as we will stay mostly cloudy today

Wednesday starts in the 40s and 50's with the temperature struggling to warm up much. Rain still ongoing prior to dawn and diminish through the day before picking back up later this afternoon and evening.
Thursday starts in the 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s by afternoon. Thunderstorms and rainfall increase in coverage late in the day, though the severe weather potential looks to be somewhat limited at this point though if instability became a little higher, that could be increased. Right now we are seeing a slight shift and timing later in the Thursday and that could mean a lingering chance for showers and thunderstorms in the early hours of Friday.
Friday will likely start in the 30s with high temperatures struggling to make the lower 50s. We should be fairly dry on Saturday, compared to the rest of the forecast, but even then a chance for rain materializes by late in the day with temperature starting around freezing and reaching the upper 40s or low 50s by Saturday afternoon. Sunday we will see a few rain chances before starting to dry out into next work week.
