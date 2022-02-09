Wednesday is another day filled with sunshine and a nice warm afternoon

This morning we started off chilly in the low to mid 30's, so still needing the jacket this early morning. We continue to see high pressure leaving us nice and clear today with warm afternoon highs.
We will continue to see high pressure dominate our weather for the most part over the next several days. This will keep our area on the dry side, along with a gradual warming trend for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows towards the end of the work week.
We will see a cold front move into our area later in the week, before that front we will see some minor cold front passages as the rule. The stronger cold front will move through our area on Saturday and this front will give our area a slight chance for some precipitation with the passage, most right now look dry.
We will briefly see some well below the normal temperatures move back into our area for our Sunday especially. However, a fast recovery in daytime highs will be found in our area as we go into early portions of next week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link