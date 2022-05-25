Wednesday brings more rain through the day with a couple rounds of showers and storms

A few strong thunderstorms are possible today and Thursday ahead of a front. With multiple rounds of rain/storms ahead, heavy rain could saturate some tree roots, enabling trees to be pushed over more easily, so spotty wind damage remains a concern. Some rainfall totals could exceed 4" over the next few days.
Wednesday’s highs reach the lower 80s by afternoon. Storms increase in coverage earlier in the day today with a few more rounds moving through in the afternoon and into Thursday morning. A front moving into the area will be a focal point for thunderstorm development and a few of those thunderstorms could potentially be strong to severe. Thursday will have isolated thunderstorms possible through midday, but the question is more about how long that activity could linger depending on how slowly the dryer air arrives. Again, heavy rain is possible, making spotty wind damage possible.
Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures starting in the mid-50s and highs reaching only the upper 70s. Saturday will once again start in the upper 50s under mostly clear skies with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. The heat starts to return by late Sunday with temperatures beginning in the low 60s and high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s. We should be mostly sunny Sunday. Monday starts in the upper 60s with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s with dry conditions.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link