Wednesday brings in some afternoon showers and thunderstorms

We will see the old cold front from this past weekend move northward through our area over the next day or so. This will bring back into our area some more moisture. This will give our area some pretty much higher heat index values, we will not see much more in the way of higher temperatures. We will see most of the high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s across the board. We will see heat index values reach well into the 90s over most of the next several days.
Also, due to the increase in moisture, we will see some decent chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the heavy and hefty side at times. The main culprits with these scattered thunderstorms will be in the form of some brief heavy rainfall and some strong and gusty winds.
This weather trend will be around our area for the rest of the work week and into the weekend and into next week. We will see maybe a little bit of an enhancement in the chances for some showers and thunderstorms over the weekend due to a little tropical wave that may more through our area during that time period.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link