Wednesday afternoon will be the start of some much warmer temperatures for our area

Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/2 mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&