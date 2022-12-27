 Skip to main content
...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/2 mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.

&&

Wednesday afternoon will be the start of some much warmer temperatures for our area

Warmer temperatures are arriving soon

Weak high pressure controls our weather currently across our area. We have seen enough sunshine today to warm our area up pretty nicely. As a matter of fact most of the high temperatures this afternoon across our area were well into the 40s and lower 50s.

As high pressure moves to the east of our area, we will tap into some nice southerly winds across our area. This will bring a nice warm up to our area over the next several days. As a matter of fact most high temperatures and overnight low temperatures will be on the unseasonably warm side after tonight.

We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with some fronts at times visit our area from Thursday and well into next week. This will give our area some good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see some patches of rainfall that could be on the heavy side at times. We could see some isolated to scattered thunderstorms that could be on the hefty side at times.

For those wondering about the forecast for our New Year Eve evening . . . . . Well, it looks like we will generally see some mostly cloudy skies and some isolated showers at times. Most of the temperatures will be in the 50s during that time period.

