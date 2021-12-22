Wednesday afternoon is filled with sunshine and nice temperatures

We will see high pressure dominate our weather for the most part over the next several days. This will bring our area plenty of sunshine as the rule for the most part over the next several days. With the sunshine, temperatures today not to far off of average in the middle 50s.
We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with some weak fronts move through our area over the next several days at times. This will give our area some cloud cover and some isolated to widely scattered showers at times over the next several days.
Expect some unseasonably warm temperatures to gradually work their way into our area over the next several days. Down the line toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and several days beyond we will see most of the high temperatures reach into the upper 60s to middle 70s.
At times flirting with the record high temperatures for this time of the year. Overnight low temperatures for the most part will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Some of the warmest Christmas temperatures in history for our area.
