We will see some stronger to severe storms for your late afternoon and evening

We will continue to see some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms lingering in our weather forecast for most of the next several days. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times. Our best bet for some heavy and hefty rain and thunderstorms will be found in our weather forecast from later portions of our very late Thursday afternoon, through our Thursday evening and into our Friday morning. All modes of severe weather will be possible during this time period. However, mainly in the form of some strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times. One thing to mention, the greatest of chances for severe weather will be to our west. We will still see at least some scattered areas of strong to severe thunderstorms, however in lesser volume as expected earlier this week.

Most of this activity will leave our area on Friday late morning and into the afternoon hours, as high pressure moves into our area to dominate our weather for at least a few days. This will bring much drier air into our area, along with much calmer weather.

Timing: Thursday evening after 7 PM to 1 AM Friday, then a brief chance toward sunrise Friday

Impacts: Scattered/Patchy thunderstorms at times producing some strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times. Isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out of the question. Also, some brief heavy rainfall at times.

Location: All of the WTVA Nine News viewing area, with the greatest threat the farther west portions of our area.