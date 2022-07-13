We will see some more showers and storms through the day

After a couple of dry days, storm chances return Wednesday and a few could be strong too severe. Rainfall totals could exceed 2 inches in a couple of very localized locations, but most rainfall totals should be less than a quarter inch. The strongest storms could occasionally kick out wind gusts in excess of 60 mph producing sporadic wind damage.
If you miss out on the rain, it remains reasonable that a few spots could still spike into the mid-90s, especially for the southern portion of the area by Wednesday afternoon, but many of us will be limited with afternoon temperatures in either the 80s or lower 90s.
With Wednesday’s front sliding into central Mississippi, rain chances stay slightly south of us though we’re gonna keep a 20% coverage just in case for locations south of US 82. Temperatures will start in the low 70s reaching the lower to middle 90s by Thursday afternoon. For the most part, it looks like Friday will be dry with temperatures starting in the low 70s, reaching the lower to middle 90s by afternoon.
Rain chances get a little better by Sunday and Monday of next week, with some projections looking halfway decent. Unfortunately, high temperatures should likely be a little above normal for this time of year throughout almost the entire forecast period.
