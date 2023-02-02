We will see much drier weather move into our area for our Friday

After some rainy and icy times over the last few days, we will say goodbye to all of the activity that was caused by some areas of low pressure.
High pressure will build into our area as we go into the overnight hours. This will clear our skies and we will see this mostly clear trend take us into Friday and into our upcoming weekend.
We will see temperatures warm up gradually as we go through the next several days. Albeit, the overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the 20s on our Saturday morning. As a matter of fact, we will be reaching above normal high and low temperatures by the time we reach into Sunday and into early to middle portions of next week.
We will see some more low pressure move back into our area as we go into the early to middle portion of next week. This will give our area a good chance for some isolated to scattered showers. Even an isolated thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question.