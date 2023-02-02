We will see much drier weather move into our area for our Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba, Lee and Monroe.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 524 PM CST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Smithville, Tremont, Evergreen, New Salem, Nettleton,
Jacinto, Abney, Cardsville, Tilden, Dorsey, Richmond,
Ballardsville, Turon, Mooreville and Cadamy.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND RE-FREEZING OF ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

All rain has exited the Midsouth this evening. However, patchy
fog may result in additional surface moisture across portions of
west Tennessee and North Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to
fall into the 20s tonight as a reinforcing cold front sweeps
across the Midsouth. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Refreezing of residual moisture and moisture from any fog may
result in slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.

We will see much drier weather move into our area for our Friday

  • 0
High pressure starts a nice trend by our Friday

High pressure moves into our area to fix the weather for our weekend

After some rainy and icy times over the last few days, we will say goodbye to all of the activity that was caused by some areas of low pressure.

High pressure will build into our area as we go into the overnight hours. This will clear our skies and we will see this mostly clear trend take us into Friday and into our upcoming weekend.

We will see temperatures warm up gradually as we go through the next several days. Albeit, the overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the 20s on our Saturday morning. As a matter of fact, we will be reaching above normal high and low temperatures by the time we reach into Sunday and into early to middle portions of next week.

We will see some more low pressure move back into our area as we go into the early to middle portion of next week. This will give our area a good chance for some isolated to scattered showers. Even an isolated thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question.

Watch live, download weather app, storm shelters, WeatherCall and more

Recommended for you