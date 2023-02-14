We will see more clouds and some rain possible for the afternoon on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is starting off dry and mild. We will see a mix of some clouds and sunshine through the first half of the day. We will see a frontal system move through our area for the afternoon into the evening. This will give our area some chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Most of the activity is not expected to be on the heavy or hefty side. So for any Valentine's dinners tonight just have the umbrella handy.
Wednesday starts off with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible. Temperatures warm to the low 70s tomorrow. Another, yet stronger frontal system will move into our area on Wednesday overnight into our Thursday.
This will give our area some more good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. Thursday early morning could have some strong to severe storms move through. Then for Thursday afternoon we could see more storms moving through. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this frontal passage.
More high pressure moves back into our weather forecast area by Friday and we will see much drier and colder weather move back into our area by that time period. Friday starts off below freezing for some and only warms up to the upper 40s. The weekend will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.