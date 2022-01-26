We will see milder temperatures on our Thursday

Canadian/Arctic high pressure has been the dominant force in our world of weather today. We have seen some very cold air as the rule across our area. Temperatures well below the normal for this time of the year. We have seen plenty of sunshine as the rule due to this high pressure, just a few thin clouds have been flowing by.
We will continue to see high pressure dominated weather as the rule over the next several days for the most part. We will see some fronts move through the area at times. This will continue some ups and downs with the temperatures over the next several days.
We will see a better chance for some rain and thunderstorms, by the middle portion of next week. During that time period we will see a stronger cold front in our area with the mix of a little bit of low pressure along the cold front.
