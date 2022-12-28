We will continue our mild weather trend on our Thursday

Weak high pressure continues to control our weather currently across our area. We have seen another nice warm up across our area on our Wednesday. As a matter of fact most of the high temperatures this afternoon across our area were in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Well above the normal of lower to middle 50s for this time of the year.
High pressure to our east will keep our area in good shape as we go into the overnight hours. This will bring a nice warm up to our area over the next several days. We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with some fronts at times visit our area from tomorrow and well into next week. This will give our area some good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see some patches of rainfall that could be on the heavy side at times. We could see some isolated to scattered thunderstorms that could be on the hefty side at times.
Right now, the best bet for severe thunderstorms looks to be from Monday afternoon/night and into our Tuesday.
For those wondering about the forecast for our New Year Eve evening . . . . . Well, it looks like we will generally see some variably cloudy skies and some isolated showers at times in the afternoon and should taper off and leave our area by the evening hours prior to midnight. Most of the temperatures will be in the 50s during that time period.