We stay dry for most of our Tuesday

A frontal system down the line brings some good chances for some rain

A frontal system will change our weather forecast down the line

Canadian high pressure has dominated our weather across our area through the weekend and into our Monday. We have seen nice sunny skies due to the dominance of this high pressure. We have seen our high temperatures gradually rise from the 40s on our Saturday to 60s on our Monday. The same kind of a warm up has been found with our overnight low temperatures.

We will still see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for the overnight hours. We will stay on the mostly clear and dry side with most of our overnight low temperatures dropping off down into the 30s and lower 40s.

We will see the clouds on the increase and some scattered showers moving into our area as we go through our Tuesday. All of this change in our weather forecast will be due to a frontal system that will be moving into our area gradually over the next few days.

We will see a good chance for some rain and even some isolated thunderstorms as we go into our Wednesday, Wednesday night and into our Thursday. Before this system is said and done, we may even see a little bit of a mix of precipitation on our Thursday evening, before some more Canadian high pressure moves back into our area.

