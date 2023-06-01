We finish the work week off with some more isolated showers and thunderstorms at times

We do have a tropical depression that has developed in The Gulf of Mexico. We will see how that will/will not or could be in our weather forecast. If it does become a tropical storm, the system will get the name of Arlene.
For the most part, high pressure will continue to dominate our weather forecast for the next several days. Every now and then, we will see some bits and pieces of low pressure mover through our area. This will lead to the following type of weather across our area. We will on the average see plenty of sunshine with some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mix of things at times. This will be the off and on pattern through the next several days. Every now and then, we will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times. Every now and then, we will see some of the thunderstorms on the hefty side at times.
Most of the high temperatures over the next several days will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.