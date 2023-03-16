We are starting off dry but showers and storms move back in for the evening/overnight

We will see high pressure still continue to control our weather for the morning. Today we will be mostly sunny with increasing clouds, temperatures warm to the low 70s. By later today and into Friday morning, we will see some low pressure and associated fronts move into our area.
This will give us a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms in our area during this time period. We will see most, if not all of the hefty thunderstorms stay to the west of our area on our Thursday evening. While on Friday, most of the hefty thunderstorms will stay to the south of our area. We will see some rainfall that could be on the heavy side at times during this time period.
After the frontal passage on Friday, we will see much colder temperatures once again move into our area due to the dominance of some more Canadian high pressure. This will keep our area on the dry and cool side during this time period. We will see some more of the overnight lows that will drop off down into the 20s and lower 30s.
However, we do foresee a little bit of a warm up by middle portions of next week. We also see another chance for some rain and maybe some thunderstorms at times, due to another frontal system moving into our area.