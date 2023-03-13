We are seeing plenty of sunshine for the start of the week with cooler weather

High pressure is dominant in the area over the next few days giving us lots of sunshine. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler than what we have seen. That sunshine and dry air will persist through the majority of our work week paired along with those cooler conditions. Today we will only warm to the low to mid 50s.
We may see some of the coldest overnight lows that we have seen in several weeks. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will see low temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. A freeze watch has already been issued for those two nights due to the below freezing temperatures. Widespread frost is even expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday giving those blossoming plants some problems.
By Thursday we are warmer into the low 70s by the afternoon. But, with the warmer conditions comes the change for showers late Thursday night, mostly into the day on Friday. Friday will be breezy with temperatures into the mid 60s. After that rain moves out we will see more sunshine for the weekend but temperatures are on the cooler side once again.