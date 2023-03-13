 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

We are seeing plenty of sunshine for the start of the week with cooler weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Freeze warning Tuesday morning
Maxuser

March 13, 2023

High pressure is dominant in the area over the next few days giving us lots of sunshine. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler than what we have seen. That sunshine and dry air will persist through the majority of our work week paired along with those cooler conditions. Today we will only warm to the low to mid 50s.

We may see some of the coldest overnight lows that we have seen in several weeks. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will see low temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. A freeze watch has already been issued for those two nights due to the below freezing temperatures. Widespread frost is even expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday giving those blossoming plants some problems.

By Thursday we are warmer into the low 70s by the afternoon. But, with the warmer conditions comes the change for showers late Thursday night, mostly into the day on Friday. Friday will be breezy with temperatures into the mid 60s. After that rain moves out we will see more sunshine for the weekend but temperatures are on the cooler side once again.

