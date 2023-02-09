We are seeing more sunshine today with mild temperatures

The rain pushed out early in the morning and some high pressure will briefly move into our area. This will somewhat clear the skies out as we go through the day and into Friday. So we will see more sunshine. Temperatures warm to the upper 50s for most today.
A cold front will move into our area later on Friday and bring some more chances for some precipitation as we go into Friday evening and into our Saturday morning. This will also bring into our area some colder temperatures for the weekend. Saturday starts in the mid 30s with the afternoon only in the upper 40s.
We will see some more high pressure move back into our area and clear the skies out Sunday and into early portions of our next work week. Its not for long though another frontal system will move into our area on our Monday. This will bring more chances for some rain and thunderstorms in our forecast. We will see a potential for some of the thunderstorms to be on the hefty side at times. So, another system that we will need to keep tabs on and see what happens. Temperatures will get into the upper 50s and low 60s for most of next week.