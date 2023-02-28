We are seeing a lot of sunshine today with storms later this week

Today is a nice day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine, especially if you enjoy the warmer weather. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. This could break another record high.
Overnight and Wednesday morning clouds move back into the area. Temperatures start in the mid 50s and warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. Some showers are possible through the day on Wednesday, but some stronger storms are possible late in the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be severe. Some of our area under a level 2 & 1 risks. All modes of severe weather are possible with this risk.
A much stronger cold front and associated low pressure will move through our area on Thursday night and into our Friday morning. This frontal passage will be our best bet for some more rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this frontal passage. We have level 3 & 2 risk areas.
We will see much calmer weather by later in the day Friday. Temperatures will be much cooler though. We will start off in the 50s and 60s, by the afternoon and evening we will be much cooler.
The cooler weather continues into the weekend. These temperatures are about average though. Starting in the upper 30s and low 40s and warming into the low 60s. Sunshine sticks around through the weekend.