We are off to a foggy start to our weekend, with rainfall not far behind

Waking up this morning we are seeing adverse driving conditions as fog plagues our area north of Clay county. Due to this decrease in visibility we are in a Dense Fog Advisory until 10am this morning. Temperatures will start off in the low 50s before reaching our high in the upper 60s. Lots of cloud cover along with some showers and isolated thunderstorms on the back half of our day will rule across our area.
We will continue to see some more showers and thunderstorms in scattered to patchy fashion over the next several days across our area. This once again due to some bits and pieces of low pressure lingering in our area, along with some fronts moving through and hanging around our area. Some of the rainfall at times may be on the heavy side.
By early to middle portions of next week, we will see our best chance for some severe weather in our area. All modes of severe weather will be possible. This will be due to a strong cold front that will move through our area during this time period.
After this frontal passage it does look like our weather pattern will calm down just a little bit, and we will see the return of colder temperatures for a period of time. We will fine tune the weather forecast as needed for these future events.