Warmth and calm conditions before possible storms Sunday night

While today is starting off with pleasant conditions, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s, there is a marginal risk for severe weather in the southernmost counties of our viewing area later on today. Before that arrives, we will see lots of sunshine, allowing our high temperatures to reach well into the upper 70s with a high of 79 degrees here in Tupelo. This is over 10 degrees warmer than the average temperature for this time of year which is around 66 degrees.
As we head into the evening, particularly after 6pm, isolated showers and thunderstorms will start to creep into our area from the south. Along with these comes the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. That being said, this risk is greater in the region just south of Jackson MS, with an enhanced risk stretching from parts of Eastern Louisiana all the way past Montgomery, Alabama.
After this system moves through, we will be heading into a calm work week with high temperatures in the mid 60s and 70s and lows dipping back down into the 40s midweek. The next weather maker that we are watching is moving in on Friday when a passing cold front will bring with it another chance for storms. This is still several days out and we will have more updates about specific impacts and timing as the week goes on.