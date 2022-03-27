Warming trend ahead preceding the chance for severe weather come Wednesday

High pressure will continue to see its dominance in our area over the next several days. However, every now and then a cold front or two with little bits and pieces of low pressure will undercut the dominance of the high pressure. So, do not be surprised to see some patchy clouds at times in our area over the next few days. Little if anything in the ways of rainfall can be expected with these frontal passages.
Lows on this morning are going to be in the mid to upper 30s. Because of that some of our Northern counties are in a Frost Advisory.
Counties included in this are:
Marion, and Franklin (AL), from 3 AM to 8 AM.
Alcorn, Lafayette, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, Itawamba and Union (MS) from 12AM to 9 AM.
We will warm up nicely for our Sunday with highs reaching the low to mid 60s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected but no precipitation.
Going into the first few days of next week temps will be rising quickly, hitting the mid 70s by Monday and 80s by Tuesday. Lows will be in the mid 50s by midweek.
We will see another frontal system in our weather forecast for our day on Wednesday. This gives us a good chance for more rain and thunderstorms back into our weather forecast during this time period. A few of the areas of rain and thunderstorms will be on the heavy and maybe hefty/severe side at times.
The entire WTVA coverage area is under a severe risk because of this system. Our western counties, from parts of Pontotoc down to Winston and westward, fall under a more enhanced risk than the rest of our viewing area. We will need to be weather aware with the passage of this frontal system next week. Stay tuned as we will be fine tuning this weather forecast over the next several days.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link