Warmer Temps stick around & Rain Returns for our Week Ahead

We will see repeat performances in our weather over the next few afternoons. There will be enough of a kick at times from bits and pieces of low pressure out there, to produce a few isolated showers at times as we head into the new week.
High temps on Monday and Tuesday will stay in the mid to upper 70s. Low will be only dipping into the low 60s. By Tuesday we reintroduce the chance for some widespread rainfall. Light showers are expected over the area but increasing for our day on Wednesday.
In addition, better chances for some showers and some thunderstorms will be found in our weather forecast, during middle to late portions of next week. We will see the better potential for some activity due to some fronts pushing into our area. We will see the chance at times for some heavy rainfall over portions of our area. We will see the possibility for some strong to even isolated severe thunderstorms at times over portions of our area.
Temperatures will continue to stay on the unseasonably mild side. Both for the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures. By late week we start to see a dip in temperatures but the real dip comes for the first week of 2022.