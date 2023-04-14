Warmer for Saturday as storms return late

Saturday warms up a bit with highs in the low 80s before storm chances increase late in the day. While it remains possible that some overnight storms could be strong or severe, the more significant threat is to our west.
Saturday starts off in the middle to upper 50s with high temperatures reaching the low 80s by afternoon. Most of the daylight portion of Saturday should be dry, but by night a front arriving from Arkansas and Louisiana will bring thunderstorms. At this point I expect most of those thunderstorms should be weakening as they progress from west to east through Mississippi. It remains possible that we could still have a few strong wind gusts left by the time they roll into locations such as Oxford-Coffeeville-Grenada-Winona, but most of that threat should be gone by the time they reach the Alabama state line. While a tornado is not impossible out of this late evening and overnight set up, the threat is massively lower than what we had at the latter part of March.
Behind Saturday night's front, temperatures will start in the mid 50s for Sunday, but probably only reach the middle or upper 60s by afternoon. Chances for rain fall will be prior to dawn, and we should be dry through the day.
Clear skies help us to start cooler for Monday with temperatures beginning in the mid 40s and highs reaching the low 70s by afternoon. Tuesday starts clear with low temperatures in the 40s and high temperatures reaching near the 80 degree point.
Clouds start to increase late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday both start in the mid 50s with highs reaching the low 80s by afternoon. Rain chances start to increase late Thursday, but our various projections are still clashing on the intensity of those chances at this point. I will put a 20% coverage in there but that might have to increase as confidence increases.
Our next more meaningful chance for rainfall arrives next Friday with temperatures starting in the low 60s and highs reaching the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are possible, but the upper level pattern looks a little off as far as severe weather is concerned. It’s possible things could align more, but once again, this does not look like those high end severe weather threats that we had back in March.