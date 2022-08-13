Warmer Day with Lots of Sunshine for Sunday

Throughout the back half of our weekend, dry conditions and lower humidity values will prevail. This will help aid in feels like temperatures remaining mild. Highs on Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than what we experienced today, topping out in the mid 90s. Lots of sunshine is expected throughout the day and clear conditions overnight into the start of our work week.
Lows will be in the low 70s for most of the week. Highs on Monday will again reach the mid 90s but as we head into mid week we will start to see some relief from the 90s.
This is due to a cold front that will be dipping down into North East Mississippi, which will in turn drive our rain chances up and our high temperatures down. Showers and storms are expected for most of the week ahead with Wednesday and Thursday being our best bet for wash-out days. This cold front is going to drop our temperatures in the mid 80s for highs by mid week as well.
