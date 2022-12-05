Warmer and still at times rainy side for our Tuesday

Some fronts and some areas of low pressure have been the weather story over the weekend and into our Monday. This has given our area some areas of rain and every now and then some isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures have been on the variable side due to the cold and warm front passages.
This will continue to be the weather story for most of the upcoming work week and into our upcoming weekend. We will see every now and then the potential for some brief flash flooding. We will see every now and then the potential for some isolated heavier areas of rain and thunderstorms. All in all in between all of this activity do not be surprised to see just a little bit of sunshine in the mix of things.