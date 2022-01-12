Warmer and dry Thursday before A series of front springs a significant drop this weekend
Temperatures return to above normal Wednesday, and that trend should continue Thursday. Beyond that, a series of fronts ensure that the weekend will be colder, and could usher in a potential for cold rain showers and perhaps a wintry mix.
Thursday starts in the mid-30s with high temperatures reaching the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. A week cold front moves in late in the day, and while not an arctic blast, it will make things cooler by Friday.
Friday starts in the Low 30s with high temperatures reaching the low 50s by afternoon. A lot of cloud cover should linger especially near the Tennessee state line, and that could have a limiting effect that’s greater for some locations such as Corinth or Booneville.
Saturday starts in the low 40s, with the cloud cover. Chances for rainfall increase later in the day, reaching 70% coverage by evening. High temperatures should only be in the upper 40s or very low 50s. Saturday’s rain should be just that, rain.
Sunday is where all of the uncertainty in the forecast lines up. Temperatures should be nearer if not slightly above freezing to begin Sunday morning. A pair of disturbances will line up just northwest and south of the area to begin the day. The position of those two disturbances is largely what everything relies on with this forecast. It seems reasonable that the latter of those could wrap around some wintry mix by mid-morning Sunday through early afternoon. It’s also not impossible that we go straight from a cold rain to a few moments of sleet/snow and then drier weather. Temperatures actually drop a bit through the day, dropping below freezing for sure by evening. Expect us to tweak this forecast significantly over the next couple of days.
Monday should start off below freezing, And it’s not inconceivable that some roads could be tricky and slick if everything goes the wrong way on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid-20s with high temperatures reaching the mid-40s by afternoon. We should have a mix of sun and clouds but stay dry.
Next Tuesday is looking dry with high temperatures in the low 50s before another chance for showers arrives by next Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-50s.
