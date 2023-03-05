Warmer Afternoons to Start off the Work Week

After experiencing a calm weekend, rain chances are back in the forecast for our work week ahead. However, for Monday, we will stay dry and well above average for our afternoon highs.
Monday starts off around 50° with high temperatures approaching the 80° point for the afternoon. Average highs around this time of year are low 60s, we will be about 20 degrees above that. Most of us will probably be in the upper 70s for highs, but if we can see a little bit more sunshine that will help things out. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for most of us through the day. Overall, a warmer and dry day to start off our work week.
Tuesday starts warmer, in the upper 50s, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. We do have slight rain chances for Tuesday, mainly for our southern counties from the Golden Triangle to Attala county. This is due to a cold front sweeping through North East Mississippi. Even if we do not see much rain, temps will be noticeably cooler for all of us midweek.
Temperatures drop by next Wednesday with highs expected to only be in the mid to upper 60s. This is where our forecast projections start to diverge. The timing of a light week storm system is key to the timing of heavy rainfall, and eventually thunderstorms. This is for Thursday evening into Friday.
How strong will storms be? It’s a little too early to nail down, but considering how active the pattern has been in 2023, I’d expect some heavier storms somewhere in the region late this week.