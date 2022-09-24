Warm temperatures return for the weekend

After experiencing a cool down yesterday, temperatures are back on the climb for our weekend. High temperatures are expected to reach back into the 90's for our Saturday with low humidity still lasting through majority of the day. As we get into the late evening and overnight, temperatures drop back into the mid 60's with isolated to scattered showers and storms.
Sunday will have similar temperatures as highs will peak in the upper 80's, low 90's. Overnight showers are expected to continue through the majority of the morning with an isolated heavy and hefty thunderstorm not out of the question. These showers are ahead of a cold front expected to move through the area Sunday afternoon. This front will drop our temperatures for daytime highs and overnight lows once again as we go into next week.
Another front later in the week will give us even more cooling across our area. We will see most of the high temperatures next week in the upper 70's to middle 80's. Most of the overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 50's with some of the cooler spots in our area down into the 40's at times.
Speaking of next week, we will see a pretty strong tropical system just to the east of our area. As of right now, it looks like we will miss out on the rainfall from this system as it stays to our east. We will continue to stay on the dry side and we will see high pressure continue its control of our area all of next week and into our next weekend.