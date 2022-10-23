Warm end to the weekend before rain returns to the forecast

Waking up this morning we are going to once again be seeing dry conditions with milder temperatures for this time of year. Most of us will see morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with moderate cloud coverage. This afternoon we will climb back into the upper 70s, with a few of us hitting or slightly exceeding the 80 degree mark.
As the new week begins we will remain under the influence of high pressure lodged along the Atlantic coast. The presence of this high to our east will aid in the gradual return of moisture to the area. Monday, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with southerly winds.
With additional moisture, temperatures start in the upper 50s to low 60s for Tuesday morning. Tuesday's highs reach the upper 70s with thunderstorms becoming likely between the late morning and early evening hours. This looks to be a quick-hitting rain chance associated with a line of thunderstorms that is expected to move through the area. Right now, we have our coverage of rainfall at 50%, but there is at least some hope that maybe this front could tap into some Pacific tropical moisture. That doesn't always yield great precipitation around here, but considering the drought we are in, we will take just about anything right? A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe, but that remains a point of lower confidence again reliant upon how much of that tropical moisture figures into the equation.
Wednesday could start off with some pre-dawn or early day showers, and the temperatures in the mid 50s. Wednesday looks to be our coolest day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with clearing skies.
Thursday, we start in the upper 40s, the coldest morning our of the next seven, with high temperatures still expected to reach the low 70s by the afternoon under mostly clear skies.
Heading towards the Halloween weekend we to experience another gradual increase in temperatures and moisture. This could eventually lead to some more low-end rain chances by next weekend, however, those odds currently appear to be less substantial than our chance of rain for the middle of next week.
