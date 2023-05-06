Warm and Muggy Through the Weekend

We have seen plenty of clouds over our area throughout the day, but overall have remained dry. These clouds will stick with us through the overnight period as well keeping those low temperatures relatively similar through the area in the mid 60s. We may see a few light, isolated showers mixed in with the clouds, but dry conditions should remain in place.
For the latter part of our weekend, there may be a few breaks in the cloud coverage throughout the morning with dry conditions. Towards the afternoon, clouds pick back up and rain moves in along with it. Our best chance for rain will be towards the late afternoon and into the evening, but most of us should be dry since rain chances will come in the form of isolated showers. Temperatures will still reach into the mid 80s for us despite the rainfall.
The start of our work week sees similar conditions to this weekend. Scattered showers will move through the area with consistent clouds through the day. The best threat looks to be towards the afternoon with that rainfall. Temperatures will peak in the mid 80s that afternoon and mid 60s overnight.
That late summer trend of warm and muggy feeling air with rain chances in the form of isolated to scattered showers continues every day this week. Temperatures overnight will consistently be in the mid 60s and high temperatures will reach into the mid 80s each day. Rain chances will remain below severe limits, but we may hear a rumble of thunder or two with a few of these systems into the mid week.
Typically with this type of pattern, the predictability of precipitation and timing is extremely low. Expect significant adjustments to rainfall coverage and timing as additional information comes in. In many ways this is a very summerlike pattern, which is a good thing because that means a severe weather risk remains low, at least as far as a sort of organized or widespread severe weather is concerned.