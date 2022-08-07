Warm and muggy for Sunday with scattered afternoon showers

A similar forecast to Saturday is in store for our Sunday. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s with heat index values close to heat advisory levels reaching into the lower 100s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible yet again this afternoon. Before these showers kick in, expect humid conditions to once again make its impact in our area.
As we get started with our work week, temperatures begin to drop a little bit into the low 90s, but heat index values will still reach well into the upper 90s, lower 100s. Afternoon showers will still be very consistent through the beginning of the work week, but these showers and thunderstorms remain isolated to widely scattered. A few of these thunderstorms could be heavy or hefty at times.
The best chance for widespread rainfall will be well into our work week. This is due to the approaching cold front trying to move into our area. Most of the front will fizzle to the north of our area, however still enough of a kick to give our area just a slight bit better chance for some showers and thunderstorms by mid-week. There is also a chance we will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area, however no great leaps or bounds to be found in the ways of cooler conditions.
Next weekend could bring a chance for some drier conditions, with temperatures warming back up into the low 90s.
