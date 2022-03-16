Warm and dry Thursday before storm chances return to wrap up Spring Break
The warmest day of spring break arrives on Thursday, and you better enjoy it considering Friday is expected to be rainy. The rain and storms on Friday could also be strong from time to time, but luckily most should be below severe limits.
A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday allows temperatures to start in the low 50s and reach the mid-70s by afternoon. It’s not inconceivable that a few spots could touch the upper 70s, but clouds in the afternoon could limit that.
By late Thursday night and early Friday morning, a line of thunderstorms arrives that will have heavy rainfall and perhaps some gusty wind. I’m not yet convinced that those wind gusts will be severe, but they will make for a soggy and extended morning commute Friday. We expect widespread rainfall for the first part of Friday diminishing by late morning before a few showers and thunderstorms could fire back up late in the afternoon. In this scenario, it’s not inconceivable to have some marginally severe wind gusts both prior to dawn and in the afternoon, but the fact we’re talking about two threats and not one consolidated one a lot of times means that we dodge the bullet on both accounts. After starting in the mid-50s, high temperatures should reach the lower 70s assuming we can see a decent amount of sunshine, those some will be limited to the upper 60s.
Saturday starts in the low 40s with high temperatures making it into the mid-60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday will be dry.
The last day of Spring Break weekend is likely dry and one of the best days of the entire period. Temperatures start in the upper 30s reaching the lower 70s by afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
Monday begins next week in the mid-40s with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies, but by Tuesday, Storm chances return. At this point, we are targeting late Wednesday evening and night for a line of thunderstorms to move in. It’s conceivable that that line could produce damaging wind gusts and perhaps tornadoes. I don’t want to read too much into the fact that we’ve been talking about this for the last three days, because the potential for a high-end severe weather event doesn’t quite look like it’s they are, thankfully. Still, anytime there is a severe weather risk, it bears watching. Temperatures likely start Tuesday in the upper 50s reaching the mid to possibly upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon. Rain reaches its peak chance overnight and just prior to dawn early Wednesday morning. Wednesday probably starts around 60 with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s.
Timing remains the biggest issue related to the severe weather threat with our two primary projections still out of sync. That’s always a good sign, in my opinion, because that means that the signal that they are saying remains unclear and that typically means that while severe weather is possible/probable, an outbreak is not as likely. Still… If that timing speeds up to Tuesday afternoon or slows down to Wednesday afternoon, would be more closely aligned to produce more significant severe weather.
