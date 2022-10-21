Warm and cloudy for the weekend with rain chances on the horizon
Dry weather continues as we head into the weekend, but clouds indicate returning moisture. That eventually will yield some rain chances by next week.
Saturday starts in the low 50s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds return to the south at 5 to 10 mph with some gusts up to around 15 mph.
Sunday starts in the mid 50s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Once again Sunday should be dry with southerly winds.
Next week once again starts in the low to mid 50s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s by afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies on Monday indicate returning rain chances that arrive Tuesday.
With additional moisture, temperatures start in the upper 50s to low 60s for Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s highs reach the upper 70s with thunderstorms becoming likely late in the day. This looks to be a "one and done" rain chance as a line of thunderstorms move through. Right now, we have our coverage of rainfall at 40%, but there is at least some hope that maybe we tap into some Pacific tropical moisture. That doesn’t always yield great precipitation around here, but considering the drought we were in, we will take about anything, right? A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe, but that remains questionable, again coming back to how much of that tropical moisture figures into the equation.
Wednesday could start off with some pre-dawn or early day showers, and the temperatures in the mid 50s. Wednesday looks to be our coolest day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with clearing skies.
By next Thursday, we start in the upper 40s, the coldest day out of the next seven, with high temperatures reaching the low 70s by afternoon and mostly clear skies.
By next Friday, we could approach 80 by afternoon as our next rainfall chance could arrive by next weekend, though, considering our drought, I don’t want to overemphasize anything at that range.